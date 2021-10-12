3. Owls stopper keen to stay

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith is keen to remain at Hillsborough despite being second choice to on loan Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Wildsmith has been with the Owls since 2013 after being promoted as a trainee but the 25-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer with no signs of a new deal as yet. "There have not been any conversations as of yet,” as told by Yorkshire Live. “I'm sure there will be a conversation that happens, probably before January or something like that. Until then, I'm just focusing on what I'm doing here and then seeing what's wanted by the club and what happens. There's nothing really that has happened behind the scenes. I just want to focus on playing here and help the team. If the opportunity came up and the circumstances were right for me, yeah that would be great. I'm a Sheffield lad and my family are here but if it's not right for me or the club then that's what it is.” (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

