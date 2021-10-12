The Black Cats head to Gillingham to take on Steve Evans’ side having won just one of the previous six meetings with the Gills in all competitions which came in October 2020 thanks to a Chris Maguire penalty and a late Lynden Gooch breakaway goal.
Lee Johnson’s side fell to fourth in the League One table at the weekend after the game against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light was postponed due to international call-ups.
The Wearsiders have two games in hand on League One leaders Plymouth Argyle ahead of a difficult run of fixtures away from home.
But ahead of Saturday’s return to league duty Johnson’s side welcome Manchester United U21’s to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening.
Here, though, we look at what’s been happening around League One of the last 24 hours.
1. Cowley challenges on loan teen
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has challenged youngster Haji Mnoga to force his way back into Bromley side having been left out of recent squads. Mnoga has made 14 appearances for Portsmouth having made his League One debut for the club last season. But the 19-year-old was unable to force his way into Cowley’s plans this season before being ushered out on loan to National League side Bromley. “Haji has got to suck up the disappointment of not being involved and stay really focused,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “He needs to be resilient and determined and do his best to prove them wrong. I’m sure the Bromley staff will watch the game back and if he plays well and continues to train well then that gives him ammunition to maybe knock on the door and ask some questions.” (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Evans frustrated with injured Gills
Gillingham manager Steve Evans has revealed his frustration at the growing injury crisis at the Priestfield Stadium ahead of the game against the Black Cats this weekend. Evans was without star winger Mustapha Carayol, Ryan Jackson and midfielder Daniel Phillips for the defeat against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and now looks set to be without fullback David Tutonda for the visit of Sunderland. “If people are frustrated at not seeing them they want to live in my head,” Evans told Kent Online. “It is not a very good place at the minute when you are constantly watching lots of players, very good players, not being available for selection.” (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Photo: George Wood
3. Owls stopper keen to stay
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith is keen to remain at Hillsborough despite being second choice to on loan Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Wildsmith has been with the Owls since 2013 after being promoted as a trainee but the 25-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer with no signs of a new deal as yet. "There have not been any conversations as of yet,” as told by Yorkshire Live. “I'm sure there will be a conversation that happens, probably before January or something like that. Until then, I'm just focusing on what I'm doing here and then seeing what's wanted by the club and what happens. There's nothing really that has happened behind the scenes. I just want to focus on playing here and help the team. If the opportunity came up and the circumstances were right for me, yeah that would be great. I'm a Sheffield lad and my family are here but if it's not right for me or the club then that's what it is.” (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Morecambe boss given fine
Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson has been handed a £1,000 fine by the FA after admitting to a charge of improper conduct in the Shrimps’ defeat at Wycombe Wanderers. Robinson had suggested his goalkeeper Kyle Letheren had been fouled as Chairboys defender Joe Jacobson appeared to score directly from a corner during a dramatic 4-3 defeat. Robinson was sent to the stands and had been given until yesterday to respond to the charge he had breached FA Rule E3. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall