Sheffield Wednesday delivers classy verdict on Sunderland's late win in play-off semi final

The tie looked to be heading for extra time when Lee Gregory scored with just over fifteen minutes to play, but the Black Cats found a late goal three minutes into ten of added time to book their place to face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

"I have to give Sunderland credit for the way they stayed in the game," Moore said.

"When it looked at times like we were knocking on the door, that they might wilt, but they've stayed resolute and when they've got that chance in the end they've stuck it in the back of the net.

Patrick Roberts scores in stoppage time at Hillsborough

"Congrats to Alex Neil and his team."

Moore said that he felt there was not a great deal between the two over the tie but said two defensive lapses had cost his team dear.

"When I look at both games, you couldn't really split the two teams," Moore said,

"Sunderland played well. They were gritty, determined and plucky. I thought we started to grind them down towards the end of the game.

"When their goal came, it was against the run of play. We had chances and chances. We just weren't getting on the end of them. "When you concede a goal like that, it is very disappointing and it gives them a lift.

"When I look at the 180 minutes, they were two really tight games and we move on.

"Looking back, was there much I’d change? They were two tight games. I’d change the two elementary lapses in concentration… I’d change those things.

"But over the course of it, no, I wouldn’t change much. I wish we could’ve got into more threatening positions and got the final touch on the ball.

"When you look back over 180 minutes, they didn’t create too much," Moore added.

"There wasn’t that much in it.