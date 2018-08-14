Sheffield Wednesday boss hints at wholesale changes for Sunderland cup clash

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has hinted he will make wholesale changes for the Sunderland clash.

The Black Cats host the Owls in the televised first round of the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night (KO 7.45pm).

It is a busy spell for both sides with Sunderland hosting Scunthorpe United on Sunday afternoon ahead of trips to Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon in League One next week.

Championship Owls, meanwhile, also have a busy spell with four matches in 10 days including a trip to Brentford on Sunday.

As a result, Luhukay has hinted he will make changes for the trip to Wearside.

Luhukay told The Star: “We now have four games in 10 days. It is a very fast turnaround.

“Every player in this small squad will get chances in the next games that we have. We must look at what is best for the team.

“We have a small squad so I must make good decisions.”

Daniel Pudil, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher may be rested but Joe Wildsmith, Frederik Nielsen, Connor O’Grady, Jordan Thorniley, Alex Hunt, Fraser Preston could feature.

Wednesday have injury concerns over Morgan Fox (back) and Lucas Joao (groin).

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu is available for selection after a one-match suspension.

* The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place live from the Stadium of Light ahead of the game against Sheff Wed.

Former Black Cats manager Mick McCarthy and ex-SAFC and Sheffield Wednesday star Chris Waddle will conduct the draw live from 7pm.

The second round sees the 13 Premier League clubs who are not competing in European competitions included alongside Championship sides Stoke City and Swansea City. The draw is unseeded but regionalised into north and south sections, with Sunderland hoping to be in the hat.