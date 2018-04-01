Sheffield Wednesday boss has plan to combat Sunderland's fighting spirit

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay says his side must be at 100% if they are to get anything from their trip to Sunderland.

The two teams enjoyed 4-1 wins on Good Friday to set up nicely the Easter Monday clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have won only six games this season but the surprise win over Derby County has given them renewed hope that they can beat the drop.

Luhukay has been preparing for the Sunderland match during the international break, given the lack of time between games over the weekend, and the Owls boss has seen enough to convince him that this will be no walkover.

He told the Sheffield Star: “I have in the beginning of the week watched Preston videos but (Sunderland too) in the last few days because I know how important these two games are.

“I see a team that doesn’t give up. They know they are not in a positive situation but I see character and they are fighting.

“I don’t go and think because they are (near the bottom) we can play on 60% to win. In the championship you have to always be 100%

“We have only had two games so I have had to have a plan. We only had two days so I had to think about Sunderland too. We know what we want to do. With five games in two weeks, my job is to look ahead."