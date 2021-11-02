Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0: Story of the day after Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory goals and another heavy defeat
Sunderland suffered another humiliating defeat as they were beaten 3-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in League One.
Following a 5-1 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday, Lee Johnson’s side were once again backed by a large away following but failed to deliver at Hillsborough.
First-half goals from Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi put the hosts in control, before Lee Gregory added a third after the interval.
The Black Cats have now lost three league games in succession after losing against Charlton and Rotherham.
Johnson’s side stay fifth in the table but lost ground on some of the sides around them in the race for promotion.
Sunderland now have 18 days without a league game until their home fixture against Ipswich on November, 20 due to international call-ups and their upcoming FA Cup match.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sheffield Wednesday 3 (Corbeanu, 11) (Kamberi, 39) (Gregory, 54) Sunderland 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 21:47
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Neil (Pritchard, 66), O’Brien (Broadhead, 84) (Broadhead, 82), Gooch (Embleton, 72), Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Embleton, Pritchard, Dajaku, Broadhead
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson, Paterson, Adeniran, Wing, Bannan (Dele-Bashiru, 67), Corbeanu (Brown, 82), Kamberi, Gregory (Berahino, 84)
- Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Brown, Dele-Bashiru, Shodipo, Berahino, Sow
Full-time verdict from Hillsborough
Full-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0
90+2’ Stewart header saved
Stewart’s header is comfortably saved after Pritchard’s cross.
Four minutes added time
88’ Free-kick saved
Pritchard free-kick saved
Sarcastic cheers from the home fans.
84’ Changes for both sides
Broadhead has come on for Sunderland with O’Brien making way.
Wednesday have also made two changes with Brown and Berahino coming on for Corbeanu and Gregory.
80’ Sunderland should have pulled one back
How haven’t Sunderland scored there?
Stewart’s low cross from the right fell to O’Brien, then O’Nien but neither of them could convert from close range.
It’s just not been Sunderland’s night.
76’ It could have been four!
Sunderland still look short of confidence when trying to play out from the back.
Doyle tried to take on Gregory but lost the ball and allowed the striker to go through on goal.
Hoffmann was able to save from a tight angle.
72’ Second change for Sunderland
The game is drifting at the moment.