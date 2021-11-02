Following a 5-1 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday, Lee Johnson’s side were once again backed by a large away following but failed to deliver at Hillsborough.

First-half goals from Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi put the hosts in control, before Lee Gregory added a third after the interval.

The Black Cats have now lost three league games in succession after losing against Charlton and Rotherham.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson’s side stay fifth in the table but lost ground on some of the sides around them in the race for promotion.

Sunderland now have 18 days without a league game until their home fixture against Ipswich on November, 20 due to international call-ups and their upcoming FA Cup match.

Here’s how the game played out:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sunderland players Aiden O'Brien and Dan Neil.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.