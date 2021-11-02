Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sunderland 0 LIVE: Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi puts Owls in control
Sunderland need a reaction following Saturday’s heavy defeat at Rotherham – with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Sheffield Wednesday this evening.
The Black Cats dropped to fifth in League One following the 5-1 loss at the New York Stadium but do still have games in hand on the teams above them.
Wednesday were relegated from the Championship last season and have recorded some disappointing results in recent weeks.
The Owls made a promising start to the campaign but have drawn their last four games and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham last time out.
Sunderland will be without Aiden McGeady for the game at Hillsborough after the winger was sent off at Rotherham.
Due to international call-ups and an FA Cup tie, the Black Cats won’t have another league game for 18 days when they’ll host Ipswich on November 20.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s game against Wednesday, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Corbeanu, 11) (Kamberi, 39)Sunderland 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:58
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, O’Nien, Neil, O’Brien, Gooch, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Embleton, Pritchard, Dajaku, Broadhead
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Dunkley, Johnson, Paterson, Adeniran, Wing, Bannan, Corbeanu, Kamberi, Gregory
- Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Brown, Dele-Bashiru, Shodipo, Berahino, Sow
48’ O’Nien corner straight to the keeper
Winchester did well to win a corner but O’Nien’s deliver went straight to the goalkeeper.
Some Sunderland players weren’t even in the box as they went forward.
Ready to go again
Half-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sunderland 0
45+2’ Flanagan goes close
The second goal
Three minutes added time
43’ Neil shot saved
The Sunderland midfielder tried his luck from distance but his effort was straight at the keeper.
39’ Goal Sheffield Wednesday (Kamberi)
That was too easy for Corbeanu to beat Gooch and deliver a cross from the left.
Kamberi had time to control the ball in the box and eventually prod the ball home.
2-0 to Wednesday.