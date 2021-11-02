The Black Cats dropped to fifth in League One following the 5-1 loss at the New York Stadium but do still have games in hand on the teams above them.

Wednesday were relegated from the Championship last season and have recorded some disappointing results in recent weeks.

The Owls made a promising start to the campaign but have drawn their last four games and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham last time out.

Sunderland will be without Aiden McGeady for the game at Hillsborough after the winger was sent off at Rotherham.

Due to international call-ups and an FA Cup tie, the Black Cats won’t have another league game for 18 days when they’ll host Ipswich on November 20.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s game against Wednesday, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.

