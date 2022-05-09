Alex Neil’s side hold a 1-0 advantage following Friday’s win at the Stadium of Light, but still hold just the narrowest of margins.
Wednesday have the best home record in League One and will be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hillsborough Stadium.
The winner will face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.
We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gregory, 73) Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 90+4)
Last updated: Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:46
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Neil, Embleton, Broadhead
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt (Mendez-Laing, 70) , Storey, Dean, Hutchinson (Palmer, 70), Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Windass, Gregory
- Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Berahino, Kamberi
FULL-TIME!!! SUNDERLAND ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY!
90+7’ TRIPlE CHANGE
Matete, Doyle and Broadhead are on.
90+5’ Final change for Wednesday
90+4’ GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! ROBERTS!!!
What a moment!
The home fans fall silent.
Batth’s ball into the left channel found Clarke whose low cross was turned in by Roberts.
The away fans are sent into raptures.
10 MINUTES ADDED TIME!
88’ Time to be added on
87’ Sunderland struggling to get out
Sunderland are starting to be pinned back now but were able to relieve a bit of pressure as Stewart was brought down by Mendez-Laing there.
85’ Excellent block by Batth
The Sunderland defender threw himself at the ball to block Byers’ shot.
The game has opened up now.
78’ SUBSTITUTION
Final change for Wednesday, they would get another one if it goes to extra-time.
Patterson comes on for Windass.
Sunderland are still yet to make a change.
73’ Goal Wednesday (Gregory)
Just when it was looking like Sunderland could hold on.
Bannan played a neat ball down the left channel for Johnson whose low cross was turned in by Gregory.
1-1 on aggregate.