Sheffield Wednesday 1 Sunderland 1: Reaction as Patrick Roberts goal sends Cats to League One play-off final at Wembley

How are the nerves? Sunderland are aiming to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley tonight as the Black Cats travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 9th May 2022, 9:46 pm

Alex Neil’s side hold a 1-0 advantage following Friday’s win at the Stadium of Light, but still hold just the narrowest of margins.

Wednesday have the best home record in League One and will be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hillsborough Stadium.

The winner will face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland live blog

We’ll have all the build-up, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:

LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gregory, 73) Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 90+4)

Last updated: Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:46

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Neil, Embleton, Broadhead
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Hunt (Mendez-Laing, 70) , Storey, Dean, Hutchinson (Palmer, 70), Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Windass, Gregory
  • Subs: Wildsmith, Palmer, Dunkley, Mendez-Laing, Paterson, Berahino, Kamberi
Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:46

FULL-TIME!!! SUNDERLAND ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY!

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:43

90+7’ TRIPlE CHANGE

Matete, Doyle and Broadhead are on.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:42

90+5’ Final change for Wednesday

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:42

90+4’ GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! ROBERTS!!!

What a moment!

The home fans fall silent.

Batth’s ball into the left channel found Clarke whose low cross was turned in by Roberts.

The away fans are sent into raptures.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:34

10 MINUTES ADDED TIME!

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:31

88’ Time to be added on

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:30

87’ Sunderland struggling to get out

Sunderland are starting to be pinned back now but were able to relieve a bit of pressure as Stewart was brought down by Mendez-Laing there.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:29

85’ Excellent block by Batth

The Sunderland defender threw himself at the ball to block Byers’ shot.

The game has opened up now.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:26

78’ SUBSTITUTION

Final change for Wednesday, they would get another one if it goes to extra-time.

Patterson comes on for Windass.

Sunderland are still yet to make a change.

Monday, 09 May, 2022, 21:25

73’ Goal Wednesday (Gregory)

Just when it was looking like Sunderland could hold on.

Bannan played a neat ball down the left channel for Johnson whose low cross was turned in by Gregory.

1-1 on aggregate.

