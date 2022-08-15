Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brilliant win away at Bristol City was followed by a disappointing showing in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough in midweek, and then a 2-2 draw at home against QPR on Saturday.

Alex Neil’s side returns to the road on Wednesday and are looking to build on their impressive start to life back in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Sheffield United:

When is Sheffield United vs Sunderland?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United takes place on Wednesday, August 17. Kick-off at Bramall lane is at 7:45pm and will be officiated by James Linington.

Is Sheffield United vs Sunderland on TV?

The clash between Sunderland and Sheffield United will be broadcast on TV in the UK as the match has been chosen by Sky Sports for coverage.

Television coverage of the game for Sky subscribers will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7:30pm with kick-off coming at 7:45pm.

Sky customers can also stream the game via Sky Go on their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. However, supporters in the UK will not be able to stream the game through SAFSEE.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash at Bramall Lane

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news?

Sunderland suffered a major injury blow after defender Daniel Ballard was forced off against QPR with the defender now rumoured to be out for eight weeks.

On the Sheffield United side of things, striker Billy Sharp was forced off at half-time against Middlesbrough with an ankle problem and is a doubt for the game. The ex-Leeds United man has netted 264 times so far during a stellar career.

"Ozzy (Ben Osborn) did his ankle the other day when we’re trying to manage him and we’re getting niggles we don’t need. Fingers crossed, Bill’s not too bad but we won’t know until he settles down."

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Sunderland win: 4/1

Draw: 13/5

Sheffield United win: 8/11