Sheffield United v Sunderland team news: Lewis Grabban misses out for visitors

Have your say

Lewis Grabban is not in the matchday squad as Sunderland take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The 29-year-old is thought to be missing due to a calf injury.

Aiden McGeady returns to the starting XI alongside Bryan Oviedo.

Donald Love drops the bench.

Didier Ndong is not part of the squad but Billy Jones makes his return to the 18 after an injury.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Matthews, Browning, O'Shea, Wilson, Oviedo; Gibson, Honeyman, Gooch; McGeady, Vaughan

Subs: Maja, Asoro, Love, Jones, Embleton, McManaman, Steele