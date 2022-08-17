News you can trust since 1873
Sheffield United 2 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Lynden Gooch goal gives Cats hope after Dan Neil red card

Sunderland face Sheffield United in the Championship tonight – and we’ve got all the action covered from Bramall Lane.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:16 pm

The Black Cats have taken five points from their first three league games this season but are set to face a tough test against a side which finished in the play-offs last season.

Sunderland will be without defender Daniel Ballard for the foreseeable future after he suffered a fractured foot during Saturday’s draw with QPR, while Carl Winchester is facing a spell on the sidelines with a back issue.

The Blades are also missing a few senior players due to injury, including striker Billy Sharp and Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and reaction throughout the night.

LIVE: Sheffield United 2 (Ahmedhodzic, 33) (Lowe, 47) Sunderland 1 (Gooch, 55)

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Embleton (Wright, 53), Neil, Clarke, Pritchard (Hume, 53), Simms (Matete, 53) , Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Alese, Wright, Hume, Matete, Diamond, Roberts
  • Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Norrington-Davies, Baldock, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Lowe, Ndiaye, Brewster
  • Subs: Amissah, Basham, Doyle, Fleck, Khadra, McBurnie, Jebbison
65’ Two changes for the hosts

Reda Khadra and John Fleck have come on for Brewster and McAtee.

64’ O’Nien booked

O’Nien is booked after a late tackle on McAtee near the halfway line.

60’ Not over yet

Sunderland now appear to be playing with a 4-4-1 system with Matete and O’Nien in midfield and Gooch and Clarke on the flanks.

55’ GOAAAALLLL!!! GOOCH!!!

Sunderland have one back.

United were comfortable in possession before Matete nicked the ball in midfield.

Stewart then released Gooch who dinked the ball past Foderingham in front of the away fans.

Game on!

53’ Triple change for Sunderland

Jay Matete, Trai Hume and Bailey Wright have all come on, with Simms, Pritchard and Embleton making way.

50’ Wide from Egan

Sheffield United are applying the pressure now.

Egan heads wide from Norwood’s cross after a short corner.

47’ Goal Sheffield United (Lowe)

The hosts make it 2-0.

A neat move down the right sees Berge step over a pass which allowed Ahmedhodzic to run into the box and square the ball for Lowe.

The latter was able to convert from close range.

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY

Back out for the second half

