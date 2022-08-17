Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have taken five points from their first three league games this season but are set to face a tough test against a side which finished in the play-offs last season.

Sunderland will be without defender Daniel Ballard for the foreseeable future after he suffered a fractured foot during Saturday’s draw with QPR, while Carl Winchester is facing a spell on the sidelines with a back issue.

The Blades are also missing a few senior players due to injury, including striker Billy Sharp and Newcastle loanee Ciaran Clark.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland live blog.

