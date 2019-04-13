'Shambolic, woeful, useless and pathetic!': Sunderland fans fume at two key men after Coventry defeat

A defensive horror show cost Sunderland against Coventry - and fans have been quick to react to the 5-4 defeat.

In a thrilling clash at the Stadium of Light, individual errors cost the Black Cats as their automatic promotion hopes took a dent.

Sunderland fans were far from pleased after the defeat to Coventry City

And fans have been quick to point the finger at defensive duo Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan after the defeat - as the duo endured a difficult afternoon.

Here's what fans said on social media following the defeat:

@LeighWarin said: " Disgrace that mind. League two centre halfs. Ross needs to answer questions after the last two games. "

@ColinRDocker added: "Well let's be honest us conceding a ton in a game has been coming. If the keeper hadn't had a premier season it would of happened a handful of times already this season"

@ChrisTWade posted: "Imagine scoring 4 at home and still getting beat. Only Sunderland great game to watch though. We go again"

@Buntingfootball commented: "Unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light over ,Coventry deserved it today. Still that game in hand but playoffs look likely right now"

@RoryFallow tweeted: "Absolutely full fume here and I guess it’s a sign of progress that it’s taken until April for me to get there this season"

@jamesfoxbass added: "442 does not work. It is an outdated formation that has very few applications. It worked the other night but we should have reverted to our normal style of play. The midfield was abhorrent today, the CB’s were useless and pathetic."

@ASchindler89 said: "Dunne and Ozturk both have to start friday, our CB's should be ashamed. Dreadful."

@EGR4Y posted: "All we deserved. Anyone who defends that can do one. Defence and midfield looked woeful again. Our luck has finally run out"

@DanMeister1234 commented: "Our shambolic defence and chronic tendency to concede the first goal finally caught up with us, although you could argue that the draws were evidence of that anyway. Last weekend, we had it all in our hands and now it's completely in the balance again!! Infuriating! "

@76skelly tweeted: "Awful yet again but don’t worry, we’ve only lost 3 all season. Pathetic that NOW the drawn games are hurting us."

@SAFCFANSVIEW said: "Those that are battering Baldwin (rightly so mind) will be the same ones demanding he was put back in the team last month when he was dropped for 5-6games! Make your mind up."

@Jamie_Miles added: "Well, #safc haven't been boring this season, to say the least! Chucking away 5 points at home when other results somewhat go for you is criminal, however. Just makes the Pompey game in a couple of weeks even bigger. Automatic promotion still in our hands, though."