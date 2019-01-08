Seven Sunderland youngsters in-line to face Newcastle United in Wear-Tyne derby
Jack Ross is expected to include some youngsters in his Sunderland squad to take on Newcastle U21s this evening - but who may be involved?
The Sunderland chief has given plenty of youngsters the chance to shine in the competition so far, and several could be involved in the Wear-Tyne derby clash this evening. But which of the Black Cats' talented crop could be handed a chance to shine? We take a look at seven players who may be handed a place in Ross' squad:
1. Max Stryjek
The stopper has returned from an impressive loan spell at Eastleigh, so could he be handed a chance to impress now he is back with the Black Cats? This seems an ideal opportunity.