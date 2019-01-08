Seven Sunderland youngsters in-line to face Newcastle United in Wear-Tyne derby

The Sunderland chief has given plenty of youngsters the chance to shine in the competition so far, and several could be involved in the Wear-Tyne derby clash this evening. But which of the Black Cats' talented crop could be handed a chance to shine? We take a look at seven players who may be handed a place in Ross' squad:

1. Max Stryjek The stopper has returned from an impressive loan spell at Eastleigh, so could he be handed a chance to impress now he is back with the Black Cats? This seems an ideal opportunity. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Jack Diamond The tricky attacker has impressed in appearances against Carlisle and Morecambe, and was excellent against the Magpies in Premier League 2 on Friday. Diamond may be allowed to shine once again. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Lee Connelly Another who has been afforded game time in the competition already this year, Connelly continues to impress for the under-23 side and would be deserving of another first team shot. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jake Hackett The creative midfielder was handed his debut against Morecambe and, with Jack Ross midfield options limited due to injuries and suspension, he may be in line for an appearance. jpimedia Buy a Photo

