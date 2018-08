Have your say

The deadline for permanent signings is 5pm today – with Sunderland hoping to do some business.

While offloading some of the high-earners remains the priority for the Black Cats, they are also hopeful of a couple of additions to the squad.

Jack Ross.

LIVE: Sunderland deadline day transfer latest as Polish striker join on trial

We take a look at seven potential deals that could be done before the transfer window closes.

