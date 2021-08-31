Seven Sunderland deals which could still happen - including Arsenal, Sheffield United and Doncaster moves

The Black Cats have signed seven new players this summer, with Callum Doyle, Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins all moving to Wearside.

Assistant head coach Jamie McAllister says there could be more signings to come.

"We've been patient and waited for the right quality to come along," said McAllister after Saturday’s match.

“If we can add one or two more before the window closes then that would be great, but they have to be the right players and the right fit for the club."

With Tuesday’s deadline edging closer the Black Cats’ main priorities are to look at signing another full-back or striker.

Here are seven deals that could still happen before the deadline.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Will Grigg - Potential out It's been known for some time that Sunderland are looking to offload Grigg, yet finding a club who can afford his wages has been tricky. Doncaster have expressed an interest in the 30-year-old and the Keepmoat Stadium appears to be his most likely destination. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Ryan Alebiosu (Arsenal) - Potential in Johnson has said he wants at least three natural full-backs, and it's an area Sunderland still look a little light. The Black Cats are said to be in advanced talks with Arsenal about a loan move for Alebiosu, a 19-year-old prospect. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3. Jack Diamond - Potential out Despite making 26 league appearances for Sunderland last season, the 21-year-old has played just 14 minutes in League One so far this campaign. Another loan move may benefit the winger. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. Josh Key (Exeter) - Potential in Another full-back who Sunderland have been tracking and seen a couple of bids rejected for. Whether the Black Cats decide to make another offer for the 21-year-old remains to be seen. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales