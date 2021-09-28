Lee Johnson’s side sit second in the table level on points with leaders Wigan Athletic ahead of tonight’s game, before a trip to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northern Irish duo Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans have been called-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers but there was no space for the in-form Carl Winchester who was omitted by Ian Baraclough despite his match winning performance against Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Here we take a look at what else has been happening at the Stadium of Light today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's League One clash with Portsmouth will be played in front of a sell-out crowd (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Portsmouth clash sold-out

The Black Cats head to the south coast on Saturday to take on League One rivals Portsmouth in what will be a sold-out Fratton Park the Hampshire club have confirmed.

Sunderland and Portsmouth have had quite a tussle with one another since coming together in 2018.

The Black Cats and the Blues met five times during the 2018-19 campaign including at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Trophy final.

Danny Cowley’s side have struggled so far this season with Portsmouth sitting 10th in the League One table seven points behind Johnson’s Black Cats.

Sunderland secured their first win at Fratton Park since 1997 back in March thanks to goals from Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones.

Sunderland squad still light

Sky Sports EFL pundit Keith Andrews has suggested Lee Johnson’s squad is still short on numbers despite the Black Cats making a solid start to the campaign.

Johnson brought in nine new faces on Wearside this summer as he looks to guide the club back into the Championship.

But Andrews believes Johnson may have been frustrated with the club’s transfer activity.

Speaking on the latest episode of the EFL podcast Andrews said: “I think he would have been a little bit frustrated that he wasn’t able to manoeuvre a little bit more in the transfer market.

“I think he is still a little bit light when you look at the squad.

“He’s had to evolve the way they play ever so slightly.”

Wyke impressing new boss

Former Sunderland striker Wyke is enjoying life at the DW Stadium after his move to Wigan Athletic in the summer.

Wyke scored 31 times last season as the Black Cats fell short of promotion in the play-offs before failing to agree a new deal on Wearside.

And after a slow start in Lancashire, Wyke now has three goals in his last two outings with Wigan boss Leam Richardson admitting he was never worried about Wyke finding the back of the net at the DW Stadium.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live he said: "There were never any concerns about him not scoring goals - Charlie Wyke is Charlie Wyke, he scores goals.

"But probably more than that it's the team play that he also brings.

"Every single week, every single defender knows he's been in a game when they've been playing against Charlie."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.