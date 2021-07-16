See Sunderland's 80's inspired new home kit for the 2021/22 campaign

Sunderland have released their home kit for the new campaign

Featuring faded stripes, the kit has been desgined as a homage to the club’s first Nike kits, worn from 1983 to 1986.

The kit design also takes elements from the club’s 1995-97 away strip and 2009-10 home shirt.

Lee Johnson’s side will wear the new kit for the first time when they face Hearts of Midlothian at Tynecastle on Saturday afternoon.

The top will be paired with black shorts and red socks.

Local musician Sorley launched the kit at the Academy of Light, remixing Prokofiev’s Dance of the Knights

Championed by BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard and presented as a future fire artist for 2020, the Sunderland-born DJ is an avid supporter and regularly attends games at the Stadium of Light.