Scunthorpe United 1 Sunderland AFC 1 RECAP: Relive all the action from Glanford Park Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland remain third in League One despite conceding a late equaliser away at Scunthorpe. Scroll down to relive all the action from Glanford Park and catch up with all the latest transfer news. 'Maja's goals paper over the cracks': How Sunderland fans reacted after 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe