Scout report: This is why free-scoring Peterborough will be a real test of Sunderland's promotion credentials

Sunderland welcome Peterborough to the Stadium of Light this afternoon in what looks to be their toughest assignment yet.

Promotion-chasing Posh have enjoyed a fine start to the season and, similarly to Sunderland, have lost just once thus far.

Steve Evans' side look set to prove a real test of the Black Cats' promotion credentials and will be keen to pick up three points having won just twice in their last six.

Ahead of their trip to Wearside, we've taken a look at Peteborough and reveal why they could be a tough ask for Sunderland:

What system will Peterborough play?

With a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal, the Posh tend to operate in a 4-4-2 formation with two very advanced wingers.

That affords them plenty of width and ensures they offer a real attacking threat - as evidenced by their fine form in front of goal this season.

A solid and reliable back four provide a firm base from which to build from, while the London Road outfit have an engine capable of dealing with the rough and tumble of third tier football while also laying on a wealth of chances for those around them.

Who are Peterborough’s key players?

In a team which has scored considerably more than any other in League One this season, it’s perhaps no surprise that Peterborough’s biggest strength comes in attack.

Out wide, ex-Newcastle youngster Marcus Maddison is a constant threat alongside Sikiri Dembele, a summer recruit from Grimbsy whose pace and power are difficult to deal with.

The duo lay on plenty of chances for the central forwards, where any two of Matt Godden Ivan Toney and Jason Cummings offer a clinical edge.

That’s not to say the Posh are weak at the back, however.

Reported Sunderland target Jason Naismith has impressed at left-back while centre back Ryan Tafazolli has been tipped to play at a higher level.

Do Peterborough have any injury worries?

There are no fresh injury worries for Peterborough to contend with, so they should bring a strong squad to the Stadium of Light.

Who is Peterborough’s manager and what can we expect from them?

The charismatic Steve Evans is in the man at the helm of Peterborough having left Mansfield Town to take over at London Road.

Love him or loathe him, there’s no denying that the 55-year-old is able to deliver results.

The Glaswegian has a fine track record in the lower leagues, especially when it comes to player recruitment, and is able to assemble extremely strong squads on limited budgets.

His sides are renowned for playing attacking football and, more often than not, this has delivered positive results.

Evans doesn’t abandon his style of play away from home, either, meaning that Sunderland will need to be prepared to defend when necessary despite holding home advantage.

What form have Peterborough been in?

The Posh have lost just once in League One this season - to table-topping Portsmouth - and currently sit second in the table.

Their 26 goals scored is by far the best tally in the division and only serves to empahisise their attacking strength.

Evans’ side were held to a 2-2 draw by Blackpool at the weekend so will be keen to bounce back to winning ways on Wearside.

Last six: DWLWDD