Scotland and ex-Celtic ace reveals why he wanted to work under Jack Ross at 'phenomenal' Sunderland

Dylan McGeouch believes Jack Ross can take his game to the 'next level'.

The 25-year-old Scotland international, who started his career at Celtic, joined Sunderland in the summer after leaving Hibernian.

The Black Cats pulled off a major coup in bringing him to Wearside, the midfielder won over by the superb facilities on offer, a massive fan base and a manager whose philosophy perfectly matches his playing style.

After making his comeback from injury, McGeouch has started the last two Sunderland games; the Checkatrade Trophy penalty win over Stoke City U21s and the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are fourth in League One, with Ross hoping to gain promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

"When I spoke to the manager I was really excited to go down and join him,” said McGeouch, ahead of Saturday's trip to Burton Albion.

"He’s been great since I’ve been here and I think he can really take my game to the next level. The size of the club is phenomenal.

"The stadium, the training ground, the facilities, everything about it is unbelievable. I just got that feeling that this was the place I wanted to come and kick on again.

"They’re a club in the same situation as Hibs when I joined, in a place where they probably shouldn’t be considering the size.

"The manager’s brought in a lot of new players so hopefully we can have the same sort of turnaround we had at Hibs and get it back to where it should be," he told the Edinburgh News.