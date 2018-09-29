'Saved by Mclaughlain' - How Sunderland fans reacted to the 1-1 draw at Coventry

Sunderland let two points slip through their grasp after surrendering a second-half lead at Coventry.

The Black Cats were cheered on by a bumper away following at the Ricoh Area but, after taking the lead through Lee Cattermole, Jack Ross' side were pegged back after Jonson Clarke-Harris' equliser.

Sunderland fans at Coventry.

The reaction from Sunderland fans was mixed.

Here are some of the responses from social media.

@ALS_Fanzine: And that's it - game ends all square at 1-1. A very entertaining contest in the 2nd half after a largely subdued opening 45 minutes.

@SAFCFANSVIEW: Saved by Mclaughlain today. Lot of poor performances. Matthews AGAIN, flanagan, maja, honeyman AGAIN. Lots of injury concerns for Tuesday. Power/McGeady could both start in place of Catts and Gooch. Oviedo for Hume.

@DanielJenks89: Draw is OK but disappointed that we could see out the game #SAFC

@DavidNunn73: Take a point in the end. Both sides could’ve won it but considering the injuries we had and the chances they had that’s a point gained for me. Cattermole, Maguire and McLaughlin all brilliant. Huge game on Tuesday against Peterborough. #safc

@RamseySAFC: We are getting away with just how bad this league is. We've been poor for a while but most team aren't good enough to punish us.

@RokerReport: Good point all things considered. Both keepers have had to earn their coin today - Jon McLaughlin was absolutely sensational. Shame about the injuries. Tuesday is a massive game. Cmon!

@sportmad72: Sunderland were a little lucky today in my opinion. Hard point but currently based on 10 games we are a play off side at best. #SAFC

@sunderlandafc11: Very lucky to escape with a point. Coventry busy far the better team from the moment they fell behind. McLaughlin excellent, and saved his side. Injuries and Catts’ suspension make it a bad day overall

@davidallison88: Surprised Honeyman is in the team let alone captain. Doesn’t seem to get involved much #safc

@jamesleemidd: Deserved nowt from that. Need to be winning these #SAFC