Sunderland's newest recruit inspired by Josh Maja, Middlesbrough man and ex-Leeds United defender
Sunderland recently added Ugonna Emenike to their U23 squad after a successful trial period.
The left-sided defender, 18, has agreed a deal until the end of the season after featuring in seven recent fixtures.
Emenike has previously spent time at the Boreham Wood academy before spells with Clapton and Leatherhead.
Michael Proctor is currently leading the U23 setup, with Mike Dodds still supporting the first-team set up under Alex Neil.
Speaking following the move, however, Emenike revealed who had inspired him on his football journey so far.
"I was born in Lagos, Nigeria. I will probably think about my international future when the time comes, " Emenike told allnigeriasoccer.com.
"Josh Maja inspires me as he's from Nigeria and a London boy just like me.
"I can play left-back and left-sided centre-back. I'm quick, a good dribbler and can beat my man.
"My role models are Michael Olise, Djed Spence and Ben White."