Sunderland vs MK Dons: Updates and analysis as Alex Neil makes two changes from AFC Wimbledon draw
Sunderland will be hoping to end a four-game winless run when they host promotion rivals MK Dons today – but it won’t be an easy task.
The Dons are two points ahead of Sunderland in the League One table and have lost just one of their last 11 league games.
After taking charge against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, this will be Alex Neil’s first home game in charge of the Black Cats.
Sunderland beat The Dons 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in August, yet a lot has changed since then.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 MK Dons 0
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:27
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Neil, Pritchard, Dajaku, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Hume, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
- MK Dons XI: Cumming, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Watson, McEachran, Coventry, Harvie, Twine, Eisa, Parrott
- Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Boateng, Kesler, Wickham
25’ YELLOW CARDS
Matete wins another free-kick, this time on the edge of his own box, after he was chopped down by McEachran.
The MK Dons was booked along with Evans, who committed an earlier foul.
22’ Sunderland building a bit of momentum
Sunderland have forced a couple of corners in the last few minutes but the deliveries haven’t been the best.
MK Dons are trying to play out from the back and Cumming is taking his time at goal kicks, which prompted a reaction from the home crowd.
The referee has told him to speed up.
16’ Dons wing-backs getting forward
The visitors are just starting to apply more pressure with their wing-backs Harvine and Watson getting forward.
Harvine has just seen a cross headed away by Wright, before Sunderland defended the following corner.
The new boss
12’ Patterson saves again
8’ Patterson blocks
That was a little uncomfortable.
A goal kick from Cumming found Watson on the right, with the MK Dons wing back finding space in an advanced position on the right.
Patterson came off his line and, to be fair, made the block as Watson tried to chip the ball over him.
5’ Just offside
It looked like Pritchard had played the perfect pass through to Stewart there to send the striker through on goal.
The forward’s low shot was saved by the leg of Cumming before the flag was raised.