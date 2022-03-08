Sunderland 0 Fleetwood 1: Ellis Harrison goal puts visitors ahead as Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke start
Sunderland have ten league games remaining this season as they try to finish in the top six – starting with tonight’s meeting against Fleetwood.
The Black Cats slipped out of the play-off places following Saturday’s goalless draw at Charlton – a game they controlled for large spells.
With fixtures running out, there is little margin for error for Alex Neil’s side as we reach the final stages of the season.
Fleetwood are just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for nine matches.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Fleetwood 1 (Harrison, 28)
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 20:24
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Gooch, O’Nien, Defoe
- Fleetwood XI: Cairns, Andrew, Jules, Harrison, Morris, C.Johnson, Baggley, Lane, Nsiala, Boyle, Johnston
- Subs: O'Hara, Donaghy, Butterworth, G.Garner, Thiam, Hayes, Bird
36’ Fleetwood growing in confidence
Fleetwood have just had a spell of possession and almost created another chance when Baggley’s cross was cleared and the ball nearly dropped to Lane in the box.
34’ So poor!
28’ Goal Fleetwood
It’s a shocker from Wright whose backpass goes straight to Harrison to send the striker through on goal.
The Fleetwood forward beats Patterson with a low finish.
0-1.
26’ Patterson back up
There was a pause in play as Patterson received treatment.
The Sunderland keeper is back up now.
22’ YELLOW CARD
Evans is shown the first yellow card of the match for a foul on Harrison.
The home fans aren’t impressed with the visiting striker who received treatment before carrying on.
Harrison is booed as he comes back onto the pitch.
20’ A round of applause for O’Nien
Luke O’Nien is given a round of applause as he warms up on the touchline.
It’s the first time he’s been back in the matchday squad since November.
16’ Phil’s verdict so far
12’ Sunderland seeing more of the ball now
The hosts have started to control possession with Fleetwood sitting deep in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Boyle playing in front of the back four.
Matete is seeing plenty of the ball and coming short to take the ball off Sunderland’s defenders.
6’ Nervy start from Xhamajli
The Sunderland centre-back has given a few loose passes away already.
The second one went straight to Morris who ran towards goal before Matete blocked the forward’s effort to concede a corner.
3’ Looks like 4-2-3-1
Looks like Sunderland have reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Winchester at right-back.
Clarke is on the left with Roberts on the right and Embleton in the No 10 position.
Fleetwood appear to have started in a 4-3-3 system.