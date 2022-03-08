Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about tonight’s match.

“The performances have been good in the last two games, and this is a very different challenge.

“It’s one we’re very much looking forward to, and I’m hoping we perform as well as we did at Charlton and go one better to get the three points.

“We have 10 crucial games left, and we have to look to maximise the points we can get from all of them.

“But equally, that becomes a far easier task when we’re all behind each other, pulling in the right direction and doing the utmost we can to get across the line.

“We’re not naïve, we understand as a team that we need to give the fans something to shout about. And when we have done that – the Wigan game being a case in point and Charlton after the match – you’ve seen how strong that support really has been.