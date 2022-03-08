Sunderland vs Fleetwood: How Alex Neil's side could start without Alex Pritchard - with Luke O'Nien back in contention
Sunderland have ten league games remaining this season as they try to finish in the top six – starting with tonight’s meeting against Fleetwood.
The Black Cats slipped out of the play-off places following Saturday’s goalless draw at Charlton – a game they controlled for large spells.
With fixtures running out, there is little margin for error for Alex Neil’s side as we reach the final stages of the season.
Fleetwood are just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for nine matches.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light:
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Gooch, Embleton, Clarke, Stewart
Predicted Fleetwood XI: Cairns, Johnson, Clarke, Jules, Andrew, Camps, Johnston, Lane, Morris, Harrison, Pilkington
What the Fleetwood boss had to say
Here’s what Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey has said ahead of the match.
“We’ve got a good squad of players at the football club. Everyone is going to be needed from now on until the end of the season so there are no excuses in terms of injuries.
“The effort and energy are always there every day. I see it every day and I see it in the game so we need to maintain those levels and eventually our luck will change.
“They’re a great group of lads; They come in with a smile on their faces every day and give me their all every day and that’s what we’re going to need from now until the end of the season.”
How Fleetwood are shaping up
Fleetwood are winless in nine coming into tonight’s match and are just two points above the relegation zone.
To find out more about tonight’s opponents we caught up with Tom Sandells from our sister title The Blackpool Gazette.
Here’s what he said about the side’s recent struggles.
“They have lost three of their last four and surrendered a three goal lead in their other. Prior to that, they had drawn four in a row and were just struggling to get wins over the line.
“Having previously been able to rely somewhat on keeping it tight at the back, that’s less of the case at the moment.”
Neil on Fleetwood
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about tonight’s match.
“The performances have been good in the last two games, and this is a very different challenge.
“It’s one we’re very much looking forward to, and I’m hoping we perform as well as we did at Charlton and go one better to get the three points.
“We have 10 crucial games left, and we have to look to maximise the points we can get from all of them.
“But equally, that becomes a far easier task when we’re all behind each other, pulling in the right direction and doing the utmost we can to get across the line.
“We’re not naïve, we understand as a team that we need to give the fans something to shout about. And when we have done that – the Wigan game being a case in point and Charlton after the match – you’ve seen how strong that support really has been.
“I think they saw the effort and determination the lads showed, and we have to maintain that, start well and be bright.”
Team news
Let’s start with the team news.
Alex Pritchard will miss tonight’s match after he was forced off with an ankle injury against Charlton on Saturday.
Alex Neil is hopeful the setback isn’t as serious as initially feared, but the full extent of the issue will be determined by a scan.
Jermain Defoe could return to the matchday squad after missing the Charlton game with an injury, while Luke O’Nien is available again following a long-term shoulder issue.
Defender Danny Batth remains a doubt with an ankle problem.
