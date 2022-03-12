Sunderland 0 Crewe 0 LIVE: Jermain Defoe and Luke O'Nien starts as Alex Neil makes three changes
Sunderland moved back into the League One play-off places with a win over Fleetwood on Tuesday night – but the Black Cats need to keep winning to consolidate their position in the top six.
Alex Neil’s side have nine more games this season, starting with today’s clash against bottom of the table Crewe at the Stadium of Light.
While Sunderland climbed to fifth earlier this week, some of the teams around them still have the advantage of games in hand, while others are in better form.
As we reach the final part of the season, there really is little margin for error.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Crewe 0
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete, Evans, Clarke, O’Nien (Neil, 58) , Defoe (Roberts, 64), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Roberts, Embleton
- Crewe XI: Richards, Johnson, O’Riordan, Offord, Williams, Harper (Sambou, 74), Lowery, Griffiths, Lundstram, Ainley, Long
- Subs: Jaaskelainen, Finney, Murphy, Sambou, Lawton, Salisbury, Porter
79’ Second change for Crewe
Second change for the visitors as Oliver Finney replaces Ainley.
78’ Indirect free-kick
Clarke’s shot deflected up and was punched away by the goalkeeper.
76’ YELLOW CARD
Now Lowery has been booked for a late tackle on Dajaku after the Sunderland winger charged forward following a Crewe free-kick.
74’ YELLOW CARD
A loose pass from Neil went straight to Long on the halfway line, meaning Wright was forced to bring the striker down and take a yellow card.
Bassala Sambou has also replaced Harper for Crewe.
72’ Better from Matete
That is what Sunderland have needed - a bit of urgency.
Matete skipped past Lundstram and Lowery into the box there, but his shot from a tight angle was saved by Richards.
Roberts has gone into a central position playing just off Stewart.
70’ Patterson saves
Crewe have had some half chances in the last few minutes.
This time another ball forward found Long whose effort from distance was straight at Patterson.
67’ Big let-off
64’ Roberts on
Roberts has come on for Defoe.
That’s all three subs used by Alex Neil.
63’ Long down
Crewe striker Long has gone down and is now receiving treatment.
Patrick Roberts is going to come on for Sunderland.
58’ Double change for Sunderland
Neil and Dajaku are on for Gooch and O’Nien.
Looks like the shape will stay the same with Neil replacing O’Nien and Dajaku taking Gooch’s role.