Alex Neil’s side have nine more games this season, starting with today’s clash against bottom of the table Crewe at the Stadium of Light.

While Sunderland climbed to fifth earlier this week, some of the teams around them still have the advantage of games in hand, while others are in better form.

As we reach the final part of the season, there really is little margin for error.

Sunderland vs Crewe live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

