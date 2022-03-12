Sunderland vs Crewe LIVE: Alex Neil expected to make changes for League One clash with Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead available again
Sunderland moved back into the League One play-off places with a win over Fleetwood on Tuesday night – but the Black Cats need to keep winning to consolidate their position in the top six.
Alex Neil’s side have nine more games this season, starting with today’s clash against bottom of the table Crewe at the Stadium of Light.
While Sunderland climbed to fifth earlier this week, some of the teams around them still have the advantage of games in hand, while others are in better form.
As we reach the final part of the season, there really is little margin for error.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Crewe
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 09:00
- Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they host Crewe today (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats beat Fleetwood 3-1 on Tuesday night to move back into the play-off places.
- Teams around Sunderland still have the advantage of games in hand.
- Crewe are bottom of League One and eight points from safety.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Gooch, Cirkin, Matete, O’Nien, Embleton, Clarke, Stewart
Predicted Crewe XI: Richards; Johnson, Offord, O’Riordan; Lundstram, Griffiths, Harperm, Lowery, Agyei; Porter, Long
Crewe boss on Sunderland test
Here’s what Crewe boss David Artell said when asked about travelling to the Stadium of Light:
“Partisan crowd, it can work both ways. 30,000, it can work both ways towards our players.
“It’s fight or fly. Is it run away or do we go, ‘here we go, this is good isn’t it.’ What do you do? We’ll find out on Saturday.
“There will be three, four, five of them, probably more that haven’t played in front of a crowd that size.
“How do you react? I don’t know the answer but we are going to find out.
“All that is part of their development and part of their understanding. I hope it will bring the best out of them.”
Neil on Crewe
Here’s what Sunderland boss Alex Neil has said ahead of today’s match.
“We can’t have an arrogance about us,” he said.
“It’s fine when you do your job well and display that arrogance by performing well, but you always have to pay the opposition respect, and then go about your work in a really ruthless way.
“There’s no God-given right to beat any team. Do we expect to beat them, do we hope to beat them, do we go into the game with real confidence? 100 per cent, of course we do.
“But we know that if we don’t match them in terms of effort, in terms of running, in terms of having a strategy as good if not better than they do, then we will come up short.
“We’ve already lost recently to Doncaster at home, so the last thing we should be is expecting anything.
“You don’t get something from nothing in this game, you need to put a lot of hard work in, you need to suffer on the pitch for it, and you’ll then get your just rewards.”
How Crewe are shaping up
The Alex sit bottom of the League One table ahead of the match and are eight points adrift of safety with ten games to go.
David Artell’s side have also lost nine of their last ten fixtures dating all the way back to the middle of January.
Former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron will miss the match with a knee injury.
To find out more we caught up with Stuart Price from The Railwaymen Podcast to get the inside track on Sunderland’s next opponents.
Here’s what he said when asked about the team’s form: “About the same as the rest of the season to be honest.
“I think one of the most frustrating things about this season has been we’ve never had any spell where it’s looked like we might put a run together.
“We’re now in March and we haven’t had back-to-back league wins this season.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Alex Pritchard remains out with an ankle injury, yet the injury isn’t expected to be as bad as first feared.
Nathan Broadhead is available again after missing the win over Fleetwood, while Leon Dakjaku and Danny Batth have also returned to training after spells on the sidelines.
Neil said in yesterday’s press conference that there aren’t any fresh injury setbacks.
It’s Matchday!
Sunderland are back in action today with bottom of the table Crewe set to visit the Stadium of Light.
Alex Neil’s side will be looking to back up Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood as the Black Cats fight to finish in the play-off places.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Simply refresh the page for live updates.