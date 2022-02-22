Sunderland vs Burton Albion: Team news as Jermain Defoe starts and Alex Neil makes two changes following MK Dons loss
Sunderland desperately need a win to revive their promotion aspirations – with Burton Albion set to visit the Stadium of Light tonight.
The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games, and slipped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 defeat by MK Dons on Saturday.
New head coach Alex Neil is still looking for his first win following the weekend’s result and a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Burton, managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, sit 12th in the table ahead of the match.
We’ll bring you all the action, analysis and reaction throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Burton Albion
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 19:01
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Gooch, Pritchard, Defoe, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Batth, Dajaku, Embleton, Neil, Clarke, Roberts
- Burton XI: Garratt, Hughes, Brayford, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Mancienne, Powell, Lakin, Hamer, Smith, Niasse
- Subs: Kovar, Kokolo, Chapman, Rowe, Taylor, Ahadme, Saydee
What to make of that team news
So Defoe will line up alongside Ross Stewart.
It looks like Sunderland will start in a 4-4-2 system with Pritchard on the left and Gooch on the right.
Alex Neil has certainly named an attacking side after sacrificing one of his three midfielders.
We’ll soon see if it pays off.
Reaction to that team news
How Burton will start
Defoe starts!
We’re in place at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Hume, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin; Matete, Winchester; Clarke, Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart
Predicted Burton XI: Garratt; Hughes, Brayford, Shaughnessy; Hamer, Mancienne, Gilligan, Kokolo; Powell; Ahadme, Saydee
The Burton view on Sunderland
Burton assistant Dino Maamria spoke to the media ahead of today’s match.
Here’s what he said when asked about the Black Cats.
“They have some big players and big personalities that they have been missing such as McGeady and Gooch so maybe that has affected their recent performances.
“The new manager has obviously come in to give them an injection of energy and to organise them.
“Alex Neil is a very experienced manager, working at Premier League and Championship level and has done very well.
“He will try his very best to turn them around, but tomorrow night all we are focussing on is us and how we can do better.”
How the visitors are shaping up
Burton are 12th in the League One table but were beaten 3-0 at Ipswich last time out.
To find out more, we caught up with Brewers reporter Colston Crawford from the Burton Mail to get the inside track.
Here’s what he said when asked about Burton’s key players:
“Joe Powell has finally been getting an extended run in the side as the one playing off the strikers and, on his day, can be hugely influential, especially with his consistent set-piece delivery.
“Captain John Brayford’s continued competence at the heart of the back three is important too.
“Then there is new signing Oumar Niasse. Anything could happen with him.”
Alex Neil on Saturday’s defeat
Here’s what Black Cats boss Alex Neil said following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by MK Dons.
“We grew into the game and I felt we were the better side leading up to half time, and in the second half we really pinned them in after Ross Stewart’s equaliser.
“I fully expected us to go on and win the game, but we were caught out by two counter attacks and unfortunately that’s what cost us the game.
“I know our supporters will naturally be frustrated because of the result, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, and we need to ensure we react far more positively when moments go against us.”
Team news
Let’s start with the team news.
Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann returned to the bench on Saturday after missing a couple of games through illness.
Danny Batth (ankle) and Lynden Gooch (calf) both missed the MK Dons match, yet their injuries aren’t thought to be serious.
Long-term absentees Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady are making progress but remain sidelined.