Sunderland vs Burton Albion: Team news and predicted line-ups with Alex Neil expected to make changes for League One clash
Sunderland desperately need a win to revive their promotion aspirations – with Burton Albion set to visit the Stadium of Light tonight.
The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games, and slipped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 defeat by MK Dons on Saturday.
New head coach Alex Neil is still looking for his first win following the weekend’s result and a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Burton, managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, sit 12th in the table ahead of the match.
We’ll bring you all the action, analysis and reaction throughout the night:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland vs Burton Albion
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 13:38
- Sunderland will be looking to end a five-match winless run when they host Burton tonight.
- The Black Cats dropped out of the play-off places following Saturday’s defeat by MK Dons.
- Burton are 12th in the table but lost 3-0 at Ipswich last time out.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Hume, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin; Matete, Winchester; Clarke, Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart
Predicted Burton XI: Garratt; Hughes, Brayford, Shaughnessy; Hamer, Mancienne, Gilligan, Kokolo; Powell; Ahadme, Saydee
The Burton view on Sunderland
Burton assistant Dino Maamria spoke to the media ahead of today’s match.
Here’s what he said when asked about the Black Cats.
“They have some big players and big personalities that they have been missing such as McGeady and Gooch so maybe that has affected their recent performances.
“The new manager has obviously come in to give them an injection of energy and to organise them.
“Alex Neil is a very experienced manager, working at Premier League and Championship level and has done very well.
“He will try his very best to turn them around, but tomorrow night all we are focussing on is us and how we can do better.”
How the visitors are shaping up
Burton are 12th in the League One table but were beaten 3-0 at Ipswich last time out.
To find out more, we caught up with Brewers reporter Colston Crawford from the Burton Mail to get the inside track.
Here’s what he said when asked about Burton’s key players:
“Joe Powell has finally been getting an extended run in the side as the one playing off the strikers and, on his day, can be hugely influential, especially with his consistent set-piece delivery.
“Captain John Brayford’s continued competence at the heart of the back three is important too.
“Then there is new signing Oumar Niasse. Anything could happen with him.”
Read more HERE
Alex Neil on Saturday’s defeat
Here’s what Black Cats boss Alex Neil said following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by MK Dons.
“We grew into the game and I felt we were the better side leading up to half time, and in the second half we really pinned them in after Ross Stewart’s equaliser.
“I fully expected us to go on and win the game, but we were caught out by two counter attacks and unfortunately that’s what cost us the game.
“I know our supporters will naturally be frustrated because of the result, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, and we need to ensure we react far more positively when moments go against us.”
Team news
Let’s start with the team news.
Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann returned to the bench on Saturday after missing a couple of games through illness.
Danny Batth (ankle) and Lynden Gooch (calf) both missed the MK Dons match, yet their injuries aren’t thought to be serious.
Long-term absentees Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady are making progress but remain sidelined.
It’s Matchday
Sunderland need a lift to revive their promotion challenge tonight.
The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games and dropped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 defeat by MK Dons.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of tonight’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.