The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games, and slipped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 defeat by MK Dons on Saturday.

New head coach Alex Neil is still looking for his first win following the weekend’s result and a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Burton, managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, sit 12th in the table ahead of the match.

Sunderland vs Burton Albion live blog.

We’ll bring you all the action, analysis and reaction throughout the night:

