Sunderland 0 Burton Albion 0: Play resumes after medical emergency at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland desperately need a win to revive their promotion aspirations – with Burton Albion set to visit the Stadium of Light tonight.
The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games, and slipped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 defeat by MK Dons on Saturday.
New head coach Alex Neil is still looking for his first win following the weekend’s result and a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Burton, managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, sit 12th in the table ahead of the match.
We’ll bring you all the action, analysis and reaction throughout the night:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Burton Albion 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:17
- Play was suspended due to a medical emergency
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Gooch, Pritchard, Defoe, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Batth, Dajaku, Embleton, Neil, Clarke, Roberts
- Burton XI: Garratt, Hughes, Brayford, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Mancienne, Powell, Lakin, Hamer, Smith, Niasse
- Subs: Kovar, Kokolo, Chapman, Rowe, Taylor, Ahadme, Saydee
Ten minutes added time
43’ Another clearance by Evans
Evans was alert again after a Burton free-kick was hocked back across goal and cleared by the Sunderland captain.
There have been a few nervy moments at the back.
41’ YELLOW CARD
Winchester is shown the first yellow card after Borthwick-Jackson cut in from the left and was brought down by the Sunderland man near the centre circle.
37’ Game opening up
35’ Over from Pritchard
Pritchard won a free-kick in a promising position after he was fouled by Mancienne - there were calls for a yellow card but nothing was shown - but the playmaker fired his effort over the bar.
33’ First real chance for Burton
31’ Pritchard seeing more of the ball
Pritchard was on the fringes of the game when he played on the left against MK Dons on Saturday.
The playmaker is seeing more of the ball in a central position tonight.
27’ Gooch looking bright
Gooch has looked lively on the right so far.
Another run from the wideman saw him set up Matete, whose pass to Cirkin, who ran down the opposite flank, was just overhit.
23’ Big chance for Stewart
Sunderland have stayed on the frontfoot since the restart and almost took the lead there.
Pritchard released Gooch on the right and the latter’s low cross found Stewart.
Garratt managed to block the forward’s close-range effort to turn the ball behind for a corner.
17’ Stewart shot saved
Stewart has just forced another save from Garratt from long range.
The keeper made a relatively easy save low to his right.