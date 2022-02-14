The Black Cats fell behind when Luke McCormick converted from the penalty spot, before an excellent Alex Pritchard free-kick drew the visitors level.

Sunderland remain fourth in the League One table but have won just one of their last eight games.

Alex Neil has signed a rolling 12-month contract and will be assisted by former Hamilton Academical team-mate Martin Canning.

Sunderland AFC live blog.

Keep up to speed with all of today’s news throughout the day:

