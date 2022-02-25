Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Everything Alex Neil said about injuries, Ross Stewart, Jermain Defoe and Wigan Athletic clash
Sunderland will travel to high-flying Wigan Athletic this weekend – with Alex Neil still looking for his first win as Black Cats boss.
Despite Ross Stewart’s last-minute equaliser, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Burton was another disappointing result, meaning Sunderland have won just one of their last ten matches.
While they were beaten by Sunderland on the opening day of the season, Wigan are second in the table and have taken ten points from their last four games.
Neil is set to hold his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of the fixture.
We’ll have live updates and the latest SAFC news right here:
Nathan Broadhead is back
Neil on injuries
I’d probably say I have more problems and less solutions at this moment in time.
I’m not going to obviously divulge who that may or may not be , but we have a couple of ones who we are looking at and hoping we can get them involved for the game.
Neil on challenges
I’m trying my best but the difficulty we have is we’ve only got 13 games left.
Ideally what we want to do is work the lads that haven’t been playing a lot harder and get them some more minutes.
Equally the lads who have done far too much at this stage of their career, we want to give them a breather.
The difficulty we’ve got is trying to maintain the quality levels in the starting XI and being competitive while having to take some of your better players out or playing players who are not up to speed.
Those variables are really hard to control at this period of time and that’s probably my biggest challenge.
Neil on Sunderland’s win over Wigan in August
I think you have to take that in context because a few people said that to me. I looked at the team that played that day and a lot of those players are no longer here.
That has no relevance to what is going to happen in the next game.
Equally we played them in the Carabao Cup and we pretty much changed a full side as well, so again that has no relevance to what is going to happen as well.
You can’t really take the comparisons and make them equal.
On Wigan:
I was at the game against Crewe not long ago and have been to see them two or three times this year.
I think they are experienced and guys who know how to get out of this division.
I think there is a pretty good mixture of understanding when to turn the ball and try to play from deep.
They have recruited a squad for them that is going to try and get them out of this division, and added to that in the window with the likes of Magennis coming in.
Different to Sunderland squad:
They certainly haven’t got as many younger players as we’ve got. I think that’s fair.
If you look at the average age of their squad it’s significantly different from ours.
I think every club if you look at them across the board are different in some way, shape or form.
Neil on Stewart and Defoe
We looked at it for that game.
In terms of it not working, it’s really quite straightforward. If we won the game you’d say it has worked and if we don’t win the game you say it hasn’t worked.
As far as we’re concerned we are obviously a lot more detailed than that.
What you need to bear in mind, and I’ve made this quite clear in the time I’ve been here, Jermain hasn’t played a lot of football, so it’s really tough to then come in and hit the ground running.
We have to try and get as many players up to speed as we can, which is not easy to do when you only have 13 games left.
Neil on Luke O’Nien social media post
My take on how he’s feeling he’s making progress, he’s in non-contract training just now and I think that will become contact pretty quickly.
As far as being able to express it on social media, I’m old school and have never been on social media.
I just get on with my job and keep my head down.
That is fine for the modern generation, that’s how they’ve grown up and that’s what they know, but for me it’s not really something I turn my attention to.
On players’ feelings:
I think you have to have an awareness of it.
I think you have to make sure you grasp the sentiment of what’s out there and what’s circulating.
Equally I think there are certain things you need to pay attention to but can also let go with a pinch of salt if you like.
I speak to players on a regular basis and I think that face-to-face contact gives me much more insight to how they are feeling than reading a post if you like.
I can physically see how they are and hopefully face-to-face they can open up and I can see where they are.
Neil on improving decision making
I think it is probably repetition more than anything else.
I think it’s about getting good practice in and making sure we’re training well, making sure we’re understanding the situation, going through clips with players and debriefing the game.
I think the difficulty we’ve got is that each challenge is different, the two or three games we have played so far we have approached them in a slightly different manner because of what we have available and what we are playing against.
This week is going to be no different.
