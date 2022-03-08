The Black Cats slipped out of the play-off places following Saturday’s goalless draw at Charlton – a game they controlled for large spells.

With fixtures running out, there is little margin for error for Alex Neil’s side as we reach the final stages of the season.

Fleetwood are just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for nine matches.

Sunderland vs Fleetwood live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light:

