Sunderland 3 Fleetwood 1: Reaction as Luke O'Nien and Jack Clarke goals give Cats vital win after Elliot Embleton equaliser
Sunderland have ten league games remaining this season as they try to finish in the top six – starting with tonight’s meeting against Fleetwood.
The Black Cats slipped out of the play-off places following Saturday’s goalless draw at Charlton – a game they controlled for large spells.
With fixtures running out, there is little margin for error for Alex Neil’s side as we reach the final stages of the season.
Fleetwood are just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for nine matches.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light:
LIVE: Sunderland 3 (Embleton, 55) (O’Nien, 82) (Clarke, 90+1) Fleetwood 1 (Harrison, 28)
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 March, 2022, 21:52
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli (Defoe, 45), Cirkin, Evans (Gooch, 45), Matete, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts (O’Nien, 71), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Gooch, O’Nien, Defoe
- Fleetwood XI: Cairns, Andrew, Jules, Harrison (G.Garner, 42), Morris (Thiam, 71), C.Johnson, Baggley (Hayes, 51), Lane, Nsiala, Boyle, Johnston
- Subs: O'Hara, Donaghy, Butterworth, G.Garner, Thiam, Hayes, Bird
Big win!
Full-Time: Sunderland 3 Fleetwood 1
90+5’ It should be four
Sunderland should have scored again after Gooch released Defoe whose low shot was saved by Cairns.
Cirkin looked certain to score the rebound but sent his shot over.
90+1’ GOAAAAALLLLL CLARKE!!!
That should do it!
What a hit from Clarke who cut in from the left onto his stronger right foot and smashed the ball past Cairns from the edge of the box.
3-1!
EIGHT MINUTES ADDED TIME
87’ RED CARD
Fleetwood are down to 10 men after Jules flattened Stewart as the striker charged down the right channel.
82’ GOAAAAALLLLLLL O’NIEN!!!
What a moment for Luke O’Nien!
Defoe’s effort from inside the area hit Jules and fell perfectly for O’Nien to beat Cairns with a low finish.
He wheeled off to celebrate in front of the Sunderland fans behind the goal.
2-1!
76’ YELLOW CARDS
Cirkin is booked for a late challenge on Boyle.
Moments later Jules was shown a yellow card for a foul on Defoe.
71’ Changes for both sides
Luke O’Nien is back!
The midfielder has replaced Roberts for Sunderland’s final change.
Fleetwood have also used their final sub with Chiekh Thiam coming on for Morris.
68’ Another Patterson save
Sunderland haven’t really kicked on since the goal, with Fleetwood still causing problems.
Hayes managed to shrug Gooch off the ball too easily on the left there before his low cross found Garner whose low effort in the box was saved.