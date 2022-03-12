After an goalless first half, Black Cats boss Alex Neil made three substitutions shortly after the interval.

One of the changes Dan Neil then broke the deadlock with an excellent strike six minutes from time.

Another substitute Patrick Roberts then secured the points for Sunderland, scoring his first goal for the club.

Leon Dajaku.

Here’s how the game played out:

