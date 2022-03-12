Sunderland 2 Crewe 0 RECAP: Story of the day after Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts goals in valuable win
Sunderland left it late to claim a cruciale 2-0 win over Crewe at the Stadium of Light.
After an goalless first half, Black Cats boss Alex Neil made three substitutions shortly after the interval.
One of the changes Dan Neil then broke the deadlock with an excellent strike six minutes from time.
Another substitute Patrick Roberts then secured the points for Sunderland, scoring his first goal for the club.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Neil, 84) (Roberts, 89) Crewe 0
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 18:32
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Matete, Evans, Clarke, O’Nien (Neil, 58) , Defoe (Roberts, 64), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Roberts, Embleton
- Crewe XI: Richards, Johnson, O’Riordan, Offord, Williams, Harper (Sambou, 74), Lowery, Griffiths, Lundstram, Ainley (Finney, 79), Long
- Subs: Jaaskelainen, Finney, Murphy, Sambou, Lawton, Salisbury, Porter
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 Crewe 0
90+3’ YELLOW CARD
Clarke is booked for diving in the box.
Six minutes added time
89’ GOAAAALLLL!!! ROBERTS!!!
That should do it!
Roberts played a nice one-two with Clarke before charging into the box and beating Richards with a low finish.
They left it late again.
84’ GOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! NEIL!!!
What a finish!
A neat one-two between Neil and Stewart on the edge of the box set up the latter for a shot.
Neil struck the ball first time past Richards and into the net.
1-0!
81’ Time running out
Sunderland are getting closer but time is running out.
Evans’ shot from the edge of the box was palmed away by Richards who got down to his left.
79’ Second change for Crewe
Second change for the visitors as Oliver Finney replaces Ainley.
78’ Indirect free-kick
Clarke’s shot deflected up and was punched away by the goalkeeper.