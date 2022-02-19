Sunderland 1 MK Dons 2: Reaction as Connor Wickham scores winner after Ross Stewart and Mo Eisa goals
Sunderland will be hoping to end a four-game winless run when they host promotion rivals MK Dons today – but it won’t be an easy task.
The Dons are two points ahead of Sunderland in the League One table and have lost just one of their last 11 league games.
After taking charge against AFC Wimbledon last weekend, this will be Alex Neil’s first home game in charge of the Black Cats.
Sunderland beat The Dons 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in August, yet a lot has changed since then.
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 59) MK Dons 2 (Eisa, 48) (Wickham, 76)
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:57
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans (Roberts, 79), Matete, Neil (Embleton, 56), Pritchard, Dajaku (Clarke, 56), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Hume, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
- MK Dons XI: Cumming, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Watson (Kesler, 87), McEachran (Kasumu, 62), Coventry, Harvie, Twine, Eisa (Wickham, 73), Parrott
- Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Boateng, Kesler, Wickham
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Boos at the full-time whistle
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 MK Dons 2
90+2’ Wickham should have scored again
That should have been three!
Kasumu set up Wickham but the striker sent his low shot wide.
Four minutes added time
90’ Stewart heads over
The foul led to a free-kick in a promising position, yet Stewart headed over from Pritchard’s free-kick.
90’ YELLOW CARD
Harvine is booked for a foul on Embleton.
87’ Final change for MK Dons
84’ Clarke effort saved
Clarke has looked lively since he’s come on and caused problems again there.
His low effort across goal was blocked by the legs of Cumming.
Time is running out.