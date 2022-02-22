Sunderland 1 Burton Albion 1: Reaction as Ross Stewart goal earns Cats a point after Cameron Borthwick-Jackson opener
Sunderland desperately need a win to revive their promotion aspirations – with Burton Albion set to visit the Stadium of Light tonight.
The Black Cats have won just one of their last nine games, and slipped out of the play-off places following a 2-1 defeat by MK Dons on Saturday.
New head coach Alex Neil is still looking for his first win following the weekend’s result and a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.
Burton, managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, sit 12th in the table ahead of the match.
We’ll bring you all the action, analysis and reaction throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 90+3) Burton Albion 1 (Borthwick-Jackson, 53)
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 22:37
- Play was suspended due to a medical emergency
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans (Embleton, 60), Gooch (Neil, 75), Pritchard, Defoe (Clarke, 69), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Batth, Dajaku, Embleton, Neil, Clarke, Roberts
- Burton XI: Garratt, Hughes, Brayford, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Mancienne, Powell, Lakin, Hamer, Smith (Chapman, 69), Niasse (Saydee, 65)
- Subs: Kovar, Kokolo, Chapman, Rowe, Taylor, Ahadme, Saydee
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 1 Burton 1
90+3’ GOALLLL!!! STEWART!!!
Pritchard chips the ball across the box and Stewart heads home.
That’s his 20th of the season.
90+1’ Patterson saves again
Another save from the Sunderland keeper who denies Chapman from a tight angle.
Five minutes added time
89’ Winchester shot tipped over
That was close but Garratt tipped Winchester’s long-range shot over the bar.
85’ Time is running out
Another attempt from Sunderland falls flat as Clarke’s attempted pass to Pritchard is overhit.
Clarke has looked bright since he’s come on but it looks like it’ll be too little too late.
80’ Almost an own goal
Neil’s cross was almost headed into his own net by Shaughnessy but the ball went behind for a corner.
Moments later Clarke forced another save out of Garratt with a low shot.
78’ Embleton corner punched away
Embleton’s in-swinging corner from the right was curling towards goal but was punched away by Garratt.
75’ Final change for Sunderland
Dan Neil has replaced Gooch.