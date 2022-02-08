Keane continues to be linked with the job he vacated in 2008 after leading the Black Cats to the Premier League.

Indeed, it has been claimed that Sunderland are set to interview Keane for a second time this week.

Alex Neil, however, is also being heavily linked with a move to the Black Cats.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Sky TV presenters Micah Richards and Roy Keane before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on July 2, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Richards and Keane have formed an unlikely friendship and television double act during their time working as pundits on Sky Sports.

And Richards has insisted that some people have the wrong impression of Roy Keane.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Richards said: “That only lasts so long. It’s like when I first met Patrick Vieira and played alongside him, I was in awe. I was starstruck - ‘it’s Patrick Vieira what a player and legend’.

“After about a week or two, it wears off a little bit. You go to work, you still respect him, you still want to give 100% but this whole thing of Roy is always angry, honestly they’ve got the wrong perception.

“Yes on TV, but if Man United were winning, or if he was doing punditry 10 years ago and Man United were winning every week, you probably wouldn’t see that side to him.

“But because United at the moment are going through a difficult spell, you see the worse side of Roy on TV. That’s all it is. That’s only five per cent of what he is, he’s an absolute diamond of a bloke.”

