Roy Keane turns down Sunderland with Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi still in contention - report
Roy Keane has reportedly turned down an offer to become Sunderland’s next head coach and is no longer part of the club’s recruitment process.
The Black Cats hierarchy have interviewed several candidates for a second time this week, including Keane.
Talks have also been held with Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Sabri Lamouchi over the vacant role.
Keane was understood to be the preferred candidate on Wearside, yet according to the Athletic he ‘will not be landing back at the club he managed from 2006-08.’
Sunderland had been hopeful that a new head coach would be in place for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.
Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor are currently overseeing preparations for the match at Plough Lane, following back-to-back defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham.
Sunderland have now won just one of their last seven games and dropped to fourth in the League One table.
