Keane continues to be linked with the job he vacated in 2008 after leading the Black Cats to the Premier League.

Indeed, it has been claimed that Sunderland are set to interview Keane for a second time this week.

Alex Neil, however, is also being heavily linked with a move to the Black Cats.

Here, though, former Cats striker Phillips talks about the Keane talk doing the rounds.

I’m not surprised that he’s been interviewed,” he told Football Insider.

“You only have to look at what he did at the club before. He is also a free agent so no compensation would have to be paid.

“I’m a little bit surprised that the club are looking at someone who hasn’t been a manager in a long, long time though. A lot has changed over the past 10 years.

“You deal with the players in a different way. I imagine it would be a big eye-opener for Roy. The way the players act, train and conduct themselves is different.

“His experience speaks for itself though. He could go in there and give every a lift. He’ll bring that feel-good factor with him. I’m sure there’d be a bounce.”

Ipswich Town suffer a fire at their training ground

Some of Ipswich Town Football training facilities has been destroyed by fire.

The League One club said the blaze started at its Playford Road training ground on Sunday morning.

On its website, Ipswich said: "The club takes great pride in its local community and we see ourselves as one of the many organisations leading on that front.

"We would therefore be extremely disappointed should it be discovered that the damage caused was intentional."

Potential new candidate in running for Sunderland job

Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is a contender for the Sunderland job.

That’s according to The Times.

The 50-year-old was most recently the manager of Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The Frenchman departed Nottingham Forest in 2020 after replacing former Sunderland boss Martin O’Neill at the City Ground.

