Keane continues to be linked with the job he vacated in 2008 after leading them to the Championship.

O’Neill himself had a stint as Sunderland boss between 2011 and 2013 before his sacking at the Stadium of Light.

The pair worked together at the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest with Keane acting as assistant to O’Neill.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin O'Neill

“It’s a great fit because Roy had success there before,” O’Neill told The Irish Times about Keane and Sunderland. “It’s splendid news.

“From my experiences working with Roy, I would really want to play for him and I would readily accept any tough times and hard words for what the praise would mean if I did something terrific to please him.

“Roy said qualification for the Euros and the time in France and the night against Italy (winning with an 85th-minute goal to qualify for the knockout stage) were up with anything he did as a player.

“Roy has said it too many times for me not to believe him.”

Marcus Maddison’s plea

Ex-Peterborough United attacker Marcus Maddison, who was once linked with a move to Sunderland, has appealed for financial help for surgery on a knee injury.

Maddison has been absent from football since his loan spell with Bolton Wanderers was cut short last April with the player suffering from mental health issues.

“To those who don’t know me or my journey, my name is Marcus Maddison, I am 28 years old and was a professional football player until last year when my mental health took hold of me,” he wrote.

“I couldn’t see any way out of the depression that had engulfed me. I took a step back from my football and the career I loved!

“I have worked extremely hard to get my mental state in a much better place. I’m now ready to do what I do best and love the most - playing football!

“However, I have an obstacle standing in my way. I have a tear in my meniscus, which is massively holding me back, I have had a medical assessment already, and I need an operation.

“This, however, doesn’t come without a price and a cost that is out of my reach due to suffering from depression and being unable to work for the past year.”

He added: “Your support already through those times has been greatly appreciated, and there is no way I could ever thank you enough!

“Although I am here asking if there is any way you can find it in yourself to help me with my journey to getting back to the pitch.

“This will give me the operation, aftercare and support I need to get back to doing what I love.

“I know this isn’t your usual thing to see on here. However, I don’t know where else to turn. Thank you for your care and support always.”

At the time of writing, Maddison had raised just over £1,000 of his £3,000 target

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.