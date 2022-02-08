Keane continues to be linked with the job he vacated in 2008 after leading the Black Cats to the Premier League.

Indeed, it has been claimed that Sunderland are set to interview Keane for a second time this week.

Alex Neil, however, is also being heavily linked with a move to the Black Cats.

Rio Ferdinand

"I’d just love to see him in it. I’d love to see him in there and have another go at it,” Ferdinand said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel.

“I love watching him, he’s very tongue in cheek, he plays a role in the studio now which is good.

“But I’d like to see that character in and around the training ground and in press conferences before and after game to see how he reacts again.

“I think he’s always wanted to get back into coaching and managing. This has been a little hobby for him until an opportunity comes.

“I really hope he does [become Sunderland manager] and he did alright there. He won the Championship in 2006/07 and he’s somebody that has the charisma, the profile and it’s about proving that he’s got the got the ability now.”

Sunderland have confirmed that Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will once again be taking interim charge of the team for Tuesday’s game as the manager hunt continues

That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.

