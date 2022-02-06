Sunderland had been backed by a bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light for the visit of Doncaster Rovers, with 38,395 in attendance for the League One fixture.

Many were eager to witness the return of Black Cats hero Jermain Defoe, yet when the 39-year-old came off the bench in the 72nd minute the side were already two goals down.

Defoe’s name was chanted throughout to the track of ‘Here Comes The Hotstepper,’ and the biggest cheer of the day came when the forward finally entered the fray.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus watches the club's 2-1 defeat by Doncaster.

It was also refreshing to see the lower bowl of the Stadium of Light almost full for the first time this campaign, with some home supporters also sitting in the upper tiers.

Yet the reaction after a 2-1 defeat was understandable following another lacklustre display, which left another dent in Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Roy Keane chants

The Black Cats have been in talks with several candidates this week about the vacant head coach’s position.

Many will have, therefore, been keeping an eye on the directors box, where Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was in attendance.

While Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by guests, there was no sign of any potential managerial candidates.

Sunderland began their interviewing process this week, with Roy Keane, Grant McCann and Alex Neil all believed to be interested in the job.

Keane is the obvious favourite among Sunderland supporters and sections of the home crowd chanted his name during the first half.

The former Manchester United midfielder appeared on ITV as a pundit on Friday and said: “I’ve made it clear over the last few years that I’d like to go back as a manager.

"But of course the club has to want you, you have to want to go the club and just as important, the contract has to be right.

“We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

Ross Stewart’s goal that wasn’t

To many inside the Stadium of Light it appeared Ross Stewart’s header in the 59th minute had travelled over the line.

Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell scrambled the ball away as the visitors withstood a spell of pressure to try and maintain their two-goal lead, which appeared to have been reduced.

Supporters may have expected the goal to be given, yet there is no goal-line technology in League One.

It was also surprising that there weren’t stronger appeals from the Sunderland players, given they would have had a strong case.

If the goal had stood then maybe the match could have swung with half an hour remaining.

Still, the Black Cats were already chasing the game at that point and can’t make excuses.

A familiar face

While Defoe was the centre of attention, there was another player making his return to the Stadium of Light.

Defender Ollie Younger only made eight senior appearances for Sunderland, but has made a positive impression since signing for Doncaster in January.

Younger, 22, played in a right-back position against his former club and produced another solid display as Rovers took all three points.

