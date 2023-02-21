Rotherham United vs Sunderland: Team news with Tony Mowbray set to make changes for Championship fixture
Sunderland face Rotherham United in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have moved into the play-off places following a five-match unbeaten run in the league, yet the division remains extremely tight.
In contrast, Rotherham head into the match without a win for five league games and are just two points above the relegation zone.
Sunderland won August's reverse fixture 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, but were beaten 5-1 when they last travelled to the New York Stadium.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from throughout the night:
LIVE: Rotherham vs Sunderland
Here’s what the Championship table looks like following Watford’s 3-2 win over West Brom last night.
There are five more fixtures in the second tier this evening.
Tonight’s Championship fixtures:
Blackburn vs Blackpool
Millwall vs Burnley
Norwich vs Birmingham
Rotherham vs Sunderland
Swansea vs Stoke
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin, Neil, Michut, Amad, Pritchard, Clarke, Gelhardt
Predicted Rotherham XI: Johansson, Peltier, Hall, Humphreys, Bramall, Odoffin, Coventry, Ogbene, Rathbone, Washington, Hugill
Here’s what Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has had to say about Sunderland and tonight’s match:
They’re a fantastic side. They’ve invested well and recruited well and got some good players for the level. They have a couple of loans in there as well who have certainly improved them.
We’re at home and we have to make the running. We have to put them under pressure. We know their style and what they’ll want to do when they come to our pitch. We have to make it ‘our pitch’ like we did for the first half on Saturday.
We put a good team [Coventry] on the back foot. We just couldn’t quite break through them. We have to try and do the same to Sunderland.
Rotehrham have dropped to 21st in the Championship following a run of five league games without a win - including Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat against Coventry.
That result leaves The Millers just two points above the relegation zone heading into tonight’s match.
Bailey Wright, who has started one game for Rotherham, is unavailable against his parent club, while influential midfielder Ben Wiles remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Here’s what Mowbray said when asked about making changes for tonight’s match:
“We’re trying to get the balance right.
“We’ve made three changes in the last couple of games, and there’ll probably be another three changes for Rotherham.
“There might be for the weekend again, but then after that, we’ve got a week of going Saturday to Saturday where hopefully we can recover a bit.
“At this moment, we’re not really tinkering because of the opposition, the changes are about our team and who we think might need a bit of a rest.”
Jewison Bennette is set to return to the Sunderland squad tonight after missing the weekend’s match with a minor knock.
Mowbray has also suggested he will make more changes against Rotherham, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Coventry.
Lynden Gooch and Niall Huggins remain unavailable as they work their way back to full fitness, while Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain sidelined with long-term injuries.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship fixture at Rotherham.
The Black Cats are in fine form, despite conceding a stoppage-time equaliser against Bristol City on Saturday, but now face two more away fixtures this week.
We’ll have all the build-up from the New York Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.