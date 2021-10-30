Rotherham United vs Sunderland: Team news and predicted line-ups as Cats draw Arsenal in Carabao Cup draw
Sunderland will face promotion rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats beat Championship club QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and we’ll also have reaction to this morning’s quarter-final draw.
Lee Johnson’s side are set to face Premier League opposition in the last eight, with the ties set to take place on the week commencing December 20.
For now, though, Sunderland must navigate two tricky away games at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Charlton.
Rotherham were relegated from the Championship last season and are just a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, ahead of the match.
The Millers will be without striker Will Grigg who is ineligible to play while he’s on loan from the Black Cats.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the New York Stadium.
LIVE: Rotherham vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 13:16
- Sunderland will face promotion rivals Rotherham at the New York Stadium this evening (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats are fourth in League One and a point ahead of the Millers - who have played one more game.
- Lee Johnson’s side have been drawn away to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Paul Warne on facing Sunderland
We’ve arrived at the New York Stadium
Full details as Cats draw Arsenal
Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full
Tottenham vs West Ham
Arsenal vs Sunderland
Brentford vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Leicester
It’s Arsenal Away!!!
Carabao Cup draw details
Sunderland will discover their Carabao Cup quarter-final opponents this morning.
The draw for the last eight will take place on Soccer AM, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 10.30am-12pm.
Previously, the draw has also been shown live for free on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel and it is expected to be the same this weekend.
Sunderland will face one of the following Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Tottenham, Brentford or Leicester.
The quarter-final ties are set to take place on the week commencing December 20.
Predicted line-ups
Here are the sides we expect to start today.
Sunderland predicted XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, McGeady, Gooch, Stewart
Rotherham predicted XI: Vickers, Ihiekwe,Wood, Edmonds-Green, Harding, Ferguson, Barlaser, Rathbone, Wiles, Ladapo, Smith
The inside track on Rotherham
Ahead of today’s game we caught up with Stuart Rayner, chief football writer at our sister title The Yorkshire Post, to get the inside track on Rotherham.
Here’s what he said about The Millers’ style of play.
“They have been pretty ridgedly 3-5-2 all season. They basically play with wingers as wing-backs rather than defenders.
“I’d be surprised if they played any other formation all season, it’s been pretty much that all the way through and quick crosses into the box.
“They are fairly direct but not just lumping it forward, they are a bit more than that.
“It’s just a very defined way of playing that everyone understands.”
Rotherham boss a fan of Ross Stewart
If Wood does play, he will come up against Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, a player Warne has previously tried to sign.
“Obviously I’ve been a big fan of Stewart, I tried to sign him before, so I’m well aware of his attributes,” said Warne when discussing his defensive options.
“It’s a flip of a coin. Before I have played them both with Woody in the middle, Ihiey on the left and then Wes as right wing-back.
“Wes’ performances have been good as well so there are a few connotations we are going through and have obviously watched Sunderland all week.
“We will see how they train and pick the team after training.”