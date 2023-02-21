Rotherham United vs Sunderland: Ollie Rathbone goal puts hosts ahead at the New York Stadium
Sunderland face Rotherham United in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats have moved into the play-off places following a five-match unbeaten run in the league, yet the division remains extremely tight.
In contrast, Rotherham head into the match without a win for five league games and are just two points above the relegation zone.
Sunderland won August's reverse fixture 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, but were beaten 5-1 when they last travelled to the New York Stadium.
LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Rathbone, 19) Sunderland 0
Another neat piece of play from Gelhardt before his shot was skewed off target from the edge of Rotherham’s box.
Hall has gone down after going up for a set-piece and is now being forced off.
Wes Harding is coming on for the hosts.
Cirkin has struggled to deal with Ogbene on the flank and has now been booked after catching the Rotherham man.
Now Hugill has been booked for a late challenge on Ballard.
The pair have been at each other from the start.
Hugill has gone down holding his head inside the Sunderland box and the home fans are appealing for a penalty.
The referee waved play-on.