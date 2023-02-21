News you can trust since 1873
Rotherham United vs Sunderland: Ollie Rathbone goal puts hosts ahead at the New York Stadium

Sunderland face Rotherham United in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
33 minutes ago

The Black Cats have moved into the play-off places following a five-match unbeaten run in the league, yet the division remains extremely tight.

In contrast, Rotherham head into the match without a win for five league games and are just two points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland won August's reverse fixture 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, but were beaten 5-1 when they last travelled to the New York Stadium.

Rotherham vs Sunderland live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from throughout the night:

LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Rathbone, 19) Sunderland 0

First-half thoughts from the New York Stadium

HALF-TIME: ROTHERHAM 1 SUNDERLAND 0

45+2’ Wide from Gelhardt

Another neat piece of play from Gelhardt before his shot was skewed off target from the edge of Rotherham’s box.

45+1’ Rotherham change

Hall has gone down after going up for a set-piece and is now being forced off.

Wes Harding is coming on for the hosts.

Three minutes added time

43’ Over from Amad

40’ Cirkin booked

Cirkin has struggled to deal with Ogbene on the flank and has now been booked after catching the Rotherham man.

38’ Hugill booked

Now Hugill has been booked for a late challenge on Ballard.

The pair have been at each other from the start.

36’ Rotherham penalty appeal

Hugill has gone down holding his head inside the Sunderland box and the home fans are appealing for a penalty.

The referee waved play-on.

35’ Gelhardt starting to get into the game

