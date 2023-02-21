The Black Cats have moved into the play-off places following a five-match unbeaten run in the league, yet the division remains extremely tight.

In contrast, Rotherham head into the match without a win for five league games and are just two points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland won August's reverse fixture 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, but were beaten 5-1 when they last travelled to the New York Stadium.

Rotherham vs Sunderland live blog.