Rotherham United 5 Sunderland 1: Story of the day after Aiden McGeady red card plus Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo braces at the New York Stadium

Sunderland endured an afternoon to forget at Rotherham as they were thrashed 5-1 at Rotherham.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 5:59 pm

Rotherham opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Michael Smith headed home Freddie Ladapo’s cross.

Sunderland managed to draw level before half-time, though, when Ross Stewart produced a neat finish from inside the area.

But it was all downhill from there for the visitors, as Freddie Ladapo made it 2-1 before half-time.

Rotherham 5 Sunderland 1

McGeady was sent off shortly after the interval, before Smith and Ladapo both added another goal each to their names, while defender Michael Ihiekwe also got on the scoresheet.

Sunderland will hope to bounce back when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Rotherham 5 (Smith, 10, 73) (Ladapo, 41, 89) (Ihiekwe, 53) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 25)

Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 18:40

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien (Wright, 45), Neil, McGeady, Embleton (Gooch, 45), Dajaku (Evans, 59), Stewart
  • Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Gooch, Wearne, Gooch, O’Brien
  • Rotherham XI: Vickers, Harding, Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe, Ogbene (Miller, 74), Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone, Ferguson (Sadlier, 74), Ladapo, Smith (Kayode, 74)
  • Subs: Johansson, Wood, Sadlier, Miller, Bola, Odoffin, Kayode
Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 18:40

Thanks for joining us today

Well it’s been a day to forget for Sunderland.

We’ll have more reaction and analysis from today’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website, as well as build-up to Tuesday’s game at Sheffield Wednesday.

See you soon.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 18:37

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:59

Full-Time: Rotherham 5 Sunderland 1

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:52

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:52

89’ Goal Rotherham - It’s five

It’s been a shocker.

Rotherham have five after Kayode went around Hoffmann and passed the ball back to Ladapo who passed the ball into an empty net.

5-1.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:48

85’ It’s painful to watch

Rotherham are passing the ball around with ease, amid cheers from the home fans.

Another chance sees Kayode head wide.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:43

80’ It could have been five

Rotherham haven’t let their levels drop and could have scored more.

Kayode heads wide after Miller’s cross from the left.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:40

78’ Evans shot saved

Sarcastic cheers from the home fans as Evans’ tame shot is saved.

“We want five,” chant the Rotherham supporters.

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:41

74’ Three changes for Rotherham

Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:36

73’ Goal Rotherham (Smith)

It’s four.

Edmonds-Green was allowed time to deliver a cross and Smith was free to head home.

4-1

