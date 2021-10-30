Rotherham opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Michael Smith headed home Freddie Ladapo’s cross.

Sunderland managed to draw level before half-time, though, when Ross Stewart produced a neat finish from inside the area.

But it was all downhill from there for the visitors, as Freddie Ladapo made it 2-1 before half-time.

Rotherham 5 Sunderland 1

McGeady was sent off shortly after the interval, before Smith and Ladapo both added another goal each to their names, while defender Michael Ihiekwe also got on the scoresheet.

Sunderland will hope to bounce back when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Here’s how the game played out:

