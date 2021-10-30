Rotherham United 5 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Aiden McGeady is sent off as Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo score a braces at the New York Stadium
Sunderland will face promotion rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats beat Championship club QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and we’ll also have reaction to this morning’s quarter-final draw.
Lee Johnson’s side are set to face Premier League opposition in the last eight, with the ties set to take place on the week commencing December 20.
For now, though, Sunderland must navigate two tricky away games at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Charlton.
Rotherham were relegated from the Championship last season and are just a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, ahead of the match.
The Millers will be without striker Will Grigg who is ineligible to play while he’s on loan from the Black Cats.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the New York Stadium.
LIVE: Rotherham 5 (Smith, 10, 73) (Ladapo, 41, 89) (Ihiekwe, 53) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 25)
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:59
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien (Wright, 45), Neil, McGeady, Embleton (Gooch, 45), Dajaku (Evans, 59), Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Gooch, Wearne, Gooch, O’Brien
- Rotherham XI: Vickers, Harding, Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe, Ogbene (Miller, 74), Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone, Ferguson (Sadlier, 74), Ladapo, Smith (Kayode, 74)
- Subs: Johansson, Wood, Sadlier, Miller, Bola, Odoffin, Kayode
Full-Time: Rotherham 5 Sunderland 1
Four minutes added time
89’ Goal Rotherham - It’s five
It’s been a shocker.
Rotherham have five after Kayode went around Hoffmann and passed the ball back to Ladapo who passed the ball into an empty net.
5-1.
85’ It’s painful to watch
Rotherham are passing the ball around with ease, amid cheers from the home fans.
Another chance sees Kayode head wide.
80’ It could have been five
Rotherham haven’t let their levels drop and could have scored more.
Kayode heads wide after Miller’s cross from the left.
78’ Evans shot saved
Sarcastic cheers from the home fans as Evans’ tame shot is saved.
“We want five,” chant the Rotherham supporters.
74’ Three changes for Rotherham
73’ Goal Rotherham (Smith)
It’s four.
Edmonds-Green was allowed time to deliver a cross and Smith was free to head home.
4-1
71’ Gooch cross blocked
A rare attack from Sunderland in the second half after Gooch broke forward on the right but saw his cross blocked.
69’ Sunderland have to be careful
The visitors have given away several free-kicks with late challenges in the second half.
They have to be careful they don’t get any more red cards here.