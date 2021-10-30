The Black Cats beat Championship club QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and we’ll also have reaction to this morning’s quarter-final draw.

Lee Johnson’s side are set to face Premier League opposition in the last eight, with the ties set to take place on the week commencing December 20.

For now, though, Sunderland must navigate two tricky away games at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Charlton.

Rotherham vs Sunderland live blog.

Rotherham were relegated from the Championship last season and are just a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, ahead of the match.

The Millers will be without striker Will Grigg who is ineligible to play while he’s on loan from the Black Cats.

We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the New York Stadium.

