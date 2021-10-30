Rotherham United 1 Sunderland 1: Ross Stewart draws Cats level after Michael Smith opener at the New York Stadium
Sunderland will face promotion rivals Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats beat Championship club QPR in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and we’ll also have reaction to this morning’s quarter-final draw.
Lee Johnson’s side are set to face Premier League opposition in the last eight, with the ties set to take place on the week commencing December 20.
For now, though, Sunderland must navigate two tricky away games at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Charlton.
Rotherham were relegated from the Championship last season and are just a point behind Sunderland, having played a game more, ahead of the match.
The Millers will be without striker Will Grigg who is ineligible to play while he’s on loan from the Black Cats.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the New York Stadium.
LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Smith, 10) Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 25)
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:34
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, McGeady, Embleton, Dajaku, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Alves, Wright, Gooch, Wearne, Gooch, O’Brien
- Rotherham XI: Vickers, Harding, Edmonds-Green, Ihiekwe, Ogbene, Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone, Ferguson, Ladapo, Smith
- Subs: Johansson, Wood, Sadlier, Miller, Bola, Odoffin, Kayode
30’ It’s frantic at the moment
The Rotherham fans and bench aren’t happy after a tackle from McGeady on Rathbone.
Members of staff from both benches are on their feet shouting at the fourth official.
Challenges are flying in.
25’ GOAL!!! STEWART!!!
Sunderland are level!
It was a fine finish from Stewart after some neat play between McGeady and Neil.
Neil’s pass to Stewart was controlled by the striker who twisted into a shooting position before beating Vickers with a low finish at the keeper’s near post.
1-0.
22’ Important block by Doyle
Ogbene broke free on the right and went for goal but Doyle was back to block the effort.
21’ Better from Sunderland
Sunderland finally start to pose a threat as Dajaku’s cross from the left is just too high for Winchester.
The visitors kept the move alive before Embleton’s shot was blocked by Harding.
14’ Two Rotherham players down
Another scare for Sunderland as Barlaser’s free-kick was almost headed home.
Ihiekwe and Edmond-Green collided and needed treatment but are able to continue.
10’ Goal Rotherham (Smith)
Sunderland left space on the left as Ferguson’s through ball found Wiles’ run into the channel.
The midfielder’s cross was headed home by Smith.
1-0.
6’ Chances for Rotherham
Sunderland survive some early pressure.
First, Barlaser’s shot from the edge of the area after a long throw-in.
Moments later Ladapo beat Flanagan on the right and his low cross found Ogbene, whose shot was blocked by Doyle.
4’ Early cross blocked
It will be interesting to see how Sunderland’s 4-2-3-1 matches up against Rotherham’s 3-5-2.
The hosts’ left wing-back Ferguson found space there but his cross was blocked by Dajaku.