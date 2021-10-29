The Millers boss is weighing up whether to recall captain Richard Wood for Saturday’s meeting with the Black Cats, with just a point separating the two sides ahead of kick-off.

Wood, 36, has started 12 out of 14 league games for Rotherham at centre-back this season but was left on the bench for last weekend’s 3-0 win at MK Dons, with Michael Ihiekwe, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Wes Harding playing in a three-man defence.

Warne recalled his skipper for Tuesday’s 5-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Manchester City Under-21s and is now assessing his options ahead of tough league games against Sunderland and Charlton.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland.

The Millers will then host National League side Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup.

Rotherham have conceded just 10 league goals this season, the lowest in League One, but are set to come up against Stewart and Charlton frontman Jayden Stockley.

When asked about his defensive options and Wood’s availability, Warne said: “They are not the worst options. Our away performance the other week was very good.

“Woody is obviously my captain and my leader and we sit down, without saying too much, and pick and choose the games we want Woody to win in.

Grand Central provides direct rail connections from towns and cities in Yorkshire and the North East England with London. Our customers are central to us which is why we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, great value tickets and helping make memorable experiences.

“There are some big games coming up, obviously we will be playing against Stockley at Charlton next week.

“Woody is 100 per cent playing in the FA Cup game so it’s whether I choose to play him in these next three.

“Obviously I’ve been a big fan of Stewart, I tried to sign him before, so I’m well aware of his attributes.

“It’s a flip of a coin. Before I have played them both with Woody in the middle, Ihiey on the left and then Wes as right wing-back.

“Wes’ performances have been good as well so there are a few connotations we are going through and have obviously watched Sunderland all week.

“We will see how they train and pick the team after training.”

Rotherham don’t have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the match while wing-back Mickel Miller is available again following a foot injury.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.