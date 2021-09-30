Ross Stewart 'turned down' Championship interest to join Sunderland as Lee Johnson reveals injury latest
Sunderland make the long trip to Portsmouth on Saturday looking to extend their early lead at the top of League One.
Lee Johnson’s men hit five past Cheltenham Town in midweek to maintain their excellent start to the season.
Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.
Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline.
The result put Johnson’s side move top of the third-tier table after nine games, as Wigan failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.
Johnson spoke to the press on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Fratton Park.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day:
